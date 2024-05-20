ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu shines on red carpet; ‘Kannappa’ team attends ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ premiere

Published - May 20, 2024 06:29 pm IST

The film’s teaser will be launched at the Olympia theatre at the festival. ‘Kannappa’also stars Prabhas, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar in important roles

The Hindu Bureau

Vishnu Manchu, wife Viranica Reddy and Prabhu Deva at the Cannes Film Festival, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vishnu Manchu is at the Cannes Film Festival for the release of the teaser for his upcoming epic actioner Kannappa. The teaser launch will take place at the Olympia theatre.

Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

The team of Kannappa graced the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga, directed by Kevin Costner and featuring Costner and Sienna Miller. M Mohan Babu, producer of Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu accompanied by his wife Viranica, and director and choreographer Prabhu Deva lent their star power to the premiere.

Vishnu Manchu made a striking appearance, dressed in a custom black tuxedo designed by Atelier Viranica. The sophisticated look was styled by Bollywood stylist Anisha Jain.’

ALSO READ:‘Kannappa’ first look: Vishnu Manchu stars as Bhakta Kannappa in this actioner

