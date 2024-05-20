Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu shines on red carpet; ‘Kannappa’ team attends ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ premiere

Actor Vishnu Manchu is at the Cannes Film Festival for the release of the teaser for his upcoming epic actioner Kannappa. The teaser launch will take place at the Olympia theatre.

The team of Kannappa graced the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga, directed by Kevin Costner and featuring Costner and Sienna Miller. M Mohan Babu, producer of Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu accompanied by his wife Viranica, and director and choreographer Prabhu Deva lent their star power to the premiere.

The highly anticipated premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga" was graced by @themohanbabu, @iVishnuManchu, his wife @vinimanchu, & @PDdancing#VishnuManchu is in #Cannes2024 to showcase the teaser of #Kannappa🏹, set to take place this evening at the Olympia theatre.… pic.twitter.com/KVj8MJyZOL — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) May 20, 2024

Vishnu Manchu made a striking appearance, dressed in a custom black tuxedo designed by Atelier Viranica. The sophisticated look was styled by Bollywood stylist Anisha Jain.’

Kannappa stars Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar in important roles. Kajal Aggarwal is also part of the ensemble. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The big-budget movie is touted to be a tale of a brave warrior and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Vishnu is set to essay the titular role.