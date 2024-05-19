GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cannes 2024: Uma Thurman stuns in Burberry at ‘Oh Canada’ premiere

The actor wore a duchesse silk satin gown in ivory and an exaggerated trench coat for the event

Published - May 19, 2024 04:04 pm IST

ANI
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Uma Thurman attends the "Oh, Canada" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Uma Thurman attends the "Oh, Canada" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

Uma Thurman, renowned for her captivating performances and timeless beauty, graced the red carpet at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her latest film, Oh Canada.

The star, currently acclaimed for her role in the series Suspicion, once again showcased her impeccable style and enduring charm.

For this significant event, Thurman chose an elegant outfit by the British fashion house, Burberry, according to People magazine. She wore a stunning duchesse silk satin gown in ivory, exuding sophistication and grace. The gown’s clean lines and luxurious fabric highlighted Thurman’s statuesque figure, emphasizing her natural elegance.

Cannes 2024: Richard Gere drew on father’s death for role in Paul Schrader’s ‘Oh, Canada’
Uma Thurman attends the “Oh, Canada” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France.

Uma Thurman attends the "Oh, Canada" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

Thurman’s ensemble was further enhanced by an exaggerated trench coat, a signature Burberry piece, adding a touch of drama and modernity. This oversized trench showcased Burberry’s ability to blend classic style with contemporary fashion seamlessly.

Cannes 2024 lineup: Titles from Yorgos Lanthimos, Francis Ford Coppola and Trump film ‘The Apprentice’ to compete at festival
Uma Thurman poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Oh Canada” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024.

Uma Thurman poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Oh Canada" in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE

Thurman’s presence at Cannes, amidst her recent achievements in television, has garnered significant attention. Her portrayal of a mother searching for her missing son in Suspicion has been critically acclaimed, reinforcing her status as a versatile and compelling actor. Oh Canada, a poignant exploration of family, identity, and human complexity, is highly anticipated at the festival.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.

