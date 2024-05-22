Cannes 2024: Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ receives 10 minute standing ovation for sex worker dramedy

Sean Baker’s latest film Anora received a rapturous reception at the Cannes Film Festival, earning a 10-minute standing ovation that lit up the event. This new dramedy tells the story of a sex worker who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch.

As the applause echoed through the grand hall, Baker took the stage to express his gratitude. “Thank you to the Cannes Film Festival for making dreams come true,” he said, adding, “And also thank you to all of you for coming out and seeing our film on the best screen in the world. Long live cinema!”

The film stars Mikey Madison as Anora, a 23-year-old stripper from New York City whose fortunes change after meeting Vanya, played by Mark Eydelshteyn.

Anora marks another successful Cannes outing for Baker, who previously brought The Florida Project and Red Rocket to the festival, both of which garnered critical acclaim and awards. Distribution for Anora is being handled by Neon, the studio behind Palme D’or winners Parasite, Titane and Triangle of Sadness.

The film’s ensemble cast, including Yuriy Borisov, Karren Karagulian, and Vache Tovmasyan, joined Baker on the red carpet before the screening.