GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ receives 10 minute standing ovation for sex worker dramedy

The film stars Mikey Madison as the titular Anora, a 23-year-old stripper from New York City who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch

Published - May 22, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Sean Baker, producer Samantha Quan, cast members Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film ‘Anora’ in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Director Sean Baker, producer Samantha Quan, cast members Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film ‘Anora’ in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

Sean Baker’s latest film Anora received a rapturous reception at the Cannes Film Festival, earning a 10-minute standing ovation that lit up the event. This new dramedy tells the story of a sex worker who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch.

Cannes 2024: Trump Campaign threatens lawsuit over controversial Sebastian Stan starrer, ‘The Apprentice’

As the applause echoed through the grand hall, Baker took the stage to express his gratitude. “Thank you to the Cannes Film Festival for making dreams come true,” he said, adding, “And also thank you to all of you for coming out and seeing our film on the best screen in the world. Long live cinema!”

The film stars Mikey Madison as Anora, a 23-year-old stripper from New York City whose fortunes change after meeting Vanya, played by Mark Eydelshteyn.

Cannes 2024: Amul MD on restored ‘Manthan’, India’s first crowdfunded film

Anora marks another successful Cannes outing for Baker, who previously brought The Florida Project and Red Rocket to the festival, both of which garnered critical acclaim and awards. Distribution for Anora is being handled by Neon, the studio behind Palme D’or winners Parasite, Titane and Triangle of Sadness.

The film’s ensemble cast, including Yuriy Borisov, Karren Karagulian, and Vache Tovmasyan, joined Baker on the red carpet before the screening.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / film festival

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.