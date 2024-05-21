Cannes 2024: Sahana Goswami, Sandhya Suri premiere their police drama ‘Santosh’

Actor Sahana Goswami and director Sandhya Suri recently debuted their film Santosh in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Goswami attended the festival in a bespoke saree with hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals on her blouse. The outfit was created by Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Goswami also posted her second look from the festival, an elegant black gown by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Actors Sunita Rajwar and Sanjay Bishnoi from the cast of Santosh also represented the film at Cannes. They were joined by Suri and Goswami for a photocall. For this, Goswami opted for a casual chic look in jeans and a long hand-crafted shrug.

Santosh is a police drama set in the hinterlands of Northern India, and follows an investigation into the rape and murder of a teenage Dalit girl. The film is Suri’s feature debut. She had previously directed the short The Field (2018) and the documentary I for India (2005).

Following its premiere at Cannes, Santosh was picked up for North American distribution by Metrograph Pictures, Variety reported.

