Cannes 2024: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s debut production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to be screened

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production Girls Will Be Girls will be screened at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

After its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival — and making waves at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year by winning the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry category and the Special Jury Award for Lead Actress Preeti Panigrahi — Girls Will Be Girls is now scheduled to be screened at Cannes on May 22nd and 23rd at the Alexandre III theatre and on May 24th at the Raimu Hall, as per a statement.

On the film making it to Cannes, Richa said, “We are thrilled to see Girls Will Be Girls reach the Cannes Film Festival. This project is very close to our hearts, and the recognition it has received so far has been overwhelming. Producing this film has been a labour of love, and to see it resonate with audiences globally is incredibly fulfilling. We believe in the power of stories that challenge and inspire, and Girls Will Be Girls does just that. It’s a film that speaks to the complexities of growing up, and we can’t wait for the Cannes audience to experience it.”

Ali also expressed his excitement. “From the very beginning, we knew Girls Will Be Girls was a special project. The response at Sundance was beyond our expectations, and now premiering at Cannes is a dream come true. Suchi Talati has crafted a beautiful, poignant story that deserves this platform. We are proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also sparks important conversations. This is just the beginning, and we are excited for what’s to come,” he said.

Starring Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi, Girls Will Be Girls is produced by Chadha and Fazal’s joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Cannes Film Festival, which opened on May 14, will conclude on May 25. Here’s the trailer of Girls Will Be Girls: