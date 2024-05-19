GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah walk the red carpet in ethnic attire for ‘Manthan’ screening

The actors walked the red carpet alongside Prateik Babbar, the actor-son of late veteran actor Smita Patil, and Nirmala Kurien, Dr Verghese Kurien’s daughter

Published - May 19, 2024 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah for the restored version of film “Manthan” (The Churning) presented as part of Cannes Classics, pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Three Kilometres to the End of the World” (Trei Kilometri Pana La Capatul Lumii) in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024.

Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah for the restored version of film “Manthan” (The Churning) presented as part of Cannes Classics, pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Three Kilometres to the End of the World” (Trei Kilometri Pana La Capatul Lumii) in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE

Veteran Bollywood actor-couple Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah made a stunning debut at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

During the screening of Shyam Benegal’s Manthan, the actors walked the red carpet donning ethnic attire, alongside Prateik Babbar, the actor-son of late veteran actor Smita Patil, and Nirmala Kurien, Dr Verghese Kurien’s daughter.

Cannes 2024: Shyam Benegal’s ‘Manthan’: Restored version of farmers-funded classic shines at Cannes

Naseeruddin wore a white sherwani with maroon buttons, while Ratna was spotted wearing her own saree and a lavender-hued, custom-crafted blouse handwoven from recycled cotton and plant dye. Prateik donned a black tuxedo and paid tribute to his late mother by wearing her patterned silk scarf. Nirmala wore a beautiful blue saree with a red pallu.

Family members, cast and crew including Naseeruddin Shah, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and Ratna Pathak on the red carpet for the screening of the restored version of the classic movie “Manthan” ahead of the “Trei Kilometri Pana La Capatul Lumii” (Three Kilometres To The End Of The World) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Family members, cast and crew including Naseeruddin Shah, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and Ratna Pathak on the red carpet for the screening of the restored version of the classic movie “Manthan” ahead of the “Trei Kilometri Pana La Capatul Lumii” (Three Kilometres To The End Of The World) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: KRISTY SPAROW

Also in attendance at the premiere were Jayen Mehta, MD of Amul, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founder of Film Heritage Foundation, the NGO behind the restored print.

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani shares look ahead of red carpet debut

Benegal’s 1976 film Manthan was fronted by Patil and starred Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anant Nag, and Suresh Bedi among others. The film was inspired by the milk cooperative movement of Dr Verghese Kurien, who led ‘Operation Flood’ to transform India from a milk-deficient country to one of the world’s biggest milk producers and is credited for creating the billion-dollar brand Amul.

Co-written by Benegal and celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar, Gujarat-set Manthan was one of its kind as it was entirely crowdfunded by 5 lakh farmers who donated Rs 2 each.

The film won two National Film Awards in 1977: for Best Feature Film in Hindi and for Best Screenplay for Tendulkar. It was also India’s official entry to the 1976 Academy Awards in the best foreign language film category.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.