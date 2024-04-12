ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Konstantin Bojanov’s ‘The Shameless’ features an Indian and Nepali cast of characters

April 12, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

The Bulgarian director’s third feature film will screen Un Certain Regard at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Shameless’ | Photo Credit: Urban Factory

Konstantin Bojanov’s romantic drama, The Shameless, has been chosen for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival 2024, and has been making waves for its Indian and Nepali ensemble.

Cannes Film Festival to screen Indian directors Payal Kapadia and Sandhya Suri’s films at this year’s ceremony

The film follows Rani, an Indian sex worker, on a pilgrimage to a remote temple, where she confronts her past, including a love affair with Renuka, now imprisoned for murder in Bangalore. The cast features Omara, Anasuya Sengupta, and Mita Vashisht — Indian actresses known for their work in indie cinema.

The Shameless is Bojanov’s follow-up to Avé, that premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2011 and Light Thereafter, a world premiere in Rotterdam in 2017. The film is produced by Switzerland’s Akka Films, France’s Urban Factory, Bulgaria’s Klas Films and Taiwan’s House on Fire.

Thierry Frémaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, highlighted the significance of The Shameless as an Indian film contributing to the festival’s diverse selection, reflecting on India’s growing presence in global cinema, alongside other Asian film markets such as China.

Cannes 2024 lineup: Titles from Yorgos Lanthimos, Francis Ford Coppola and Trump film ‘The Apprentice’ to compete at festival
CONNECT WITH US