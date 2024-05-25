Cannes 2024: Kodi, star of ‘Dog on Trial’, takes home top dog prize

There was lots of tail-wagging and face-licking as Kodi, this year's winner of the Palm Dog, the canine equivalent of the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, went up to receive his red collar for the French comedy Dog on Trial on Friday.

The Griffon mix was praised for his "breathtaking" performance as Cosmos, a guide dog for a visually impaired man, who goes on trial over an attack, in a case whose outcome could mean death.

"This film is very significant because it not only explores the bond between humans and dogs but it takes a satirical, comedic but quite profound look at the way that we domesticate dogs and the way that we relate to dogs, and the way our justice system relates to dogs," said critic and jury member Anna Smith.

Xin, the greyhound who made a star turn in Chinese director Guan Hu's Black Dog, was awarded the Palm Dog's Grand Jury Prize. Xin was in Cannes to don the red collar for the film about an ex-convict tasked with ridding his town of stray dogs who befriends one of them.

The unofficial awards show, which was created in 2001, is now in its 24th edition. Kodi succeeds last year's winner, Messi from Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, who converted his star power into a French TV show in which he, through the voice of French humorist Raphael Mezrahi, interviews people at this year's festival.

Other past winners include Brandy, a pit bull belonging to Brad Pitt's character in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Tilda Swinton's spaniels, who co-starred with her in a film directed by Joanna Hogg.

