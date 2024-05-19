Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani makes a stunning appearance at Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema Gala

Actor Kiara Advani on Sunday was honoured at Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala, which was held on the sides of the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The actor shared pictures of the attire she wore for the event on her social media handles. Kiara wore a pink and black gown with a bow on the back, and black lace gloves, and paired them up with a gorgeous yellow gold Rs. 30-crore BVLGARI Serpenti necklace and a pink gold BVLGARI ring.

On Saturday, ahead of her red carpet appearance, Kiara was spotted wearing an outfit by Indian designer Prabal Gurung. The actor looked fetching in an ivory-white gown with a thigh-high slit and pearl accessories.

Hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes, Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema Gala event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field. The Gala honours six women who are “fiercely redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers,” according to Red Sea Film Foundation.

Besides Kiara, other honourees at the Women in Cinema Gala were Saudi Arabian singer-actor Aseel Omran, Saudi Arabian actor Adhwa Fahad, Senegalese director-screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai actor-model Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, and Egyptian actor-model Salma Abu Deif.

On the work front, Kiara last appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). She has the Telugu film Game Changer on the cards.