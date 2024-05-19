GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani makes a stunning appearance at Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema Gala

Kiara wore a pink and black gown with a bow on the back, and black lace gloves, and paired them up with a gorgeous yellow gold Rs. 30-crore BVLGARI Serpenti necklace and a pink gold BVLGARI ring

Updated - May 19, 2024 02:24 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 02:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kiara Advani at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala on May 18, 2024, in Cannes, France.

Kiara Advani at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala on May 18, 2024, in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Kiara Advani on Sunday was honoured at Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala, which was held on the sides of the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The actor shared pictures of the attire she wore for the event on her social media handles. Kiara wore a pink and black gown with a bow on the back, and black lace gloves, and paired them up with a gorgeous yellow gold Rs. 30-crore BVLGARI Serpenti necklace and a pink gold BVLGARI ring.

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani shares look ahead of red carpet debut

On Saturday, ahead of her red carpet appearance, Kiara was spotted wearing an outfit by Indian designer Prabal Gurung. The actor looked fetching in an ivory-white gown with a thigh-high slit and pearl accessories.

Hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes, Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema Gala event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field. The Gala honours six women who are “fiercely redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers,” according to Red Sea Film Foundation.

Besides Kiara, other honourees at the Women in Cinema Gala were Saudi Arabian singer-actor Aseel Omran, Saudi Arabian actor Adhwa Fahad, Senegalese director-screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai actor-model Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, and Egyptian actor-model Salma Abu Deif.

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals attention with dramatic second look
Adwa Fahd, Kiara Advani, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Jumana Al-Rashed, Aseel Omran, Sarocha Chankimha and Salma Abu-Deif attend The Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women in Cinema” Gala in partnership with Vanity Fair Europe at Hotel Du Cap on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Adwa Fahd, Kiara Advani, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Jumana Al-Rashed, Aseel Omran, Sarocha Chankimha and Salma Abu-Deif attend The Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women in Cinema” Gala in partnership with Vanity Fair Europe at Hotel Du Cap on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli

On the work front, Kiara last appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). She has the Telugu film Game Changer on the cards.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.