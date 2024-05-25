Cannes 2024: Kani Kusruti displays solidarity with Palestine, carries watermelon pouch on red carpet

Indian actor Kani Kusruti displayed solidarity with the victims of the war in Gaza while walking the red carpet for her film All We Imagine As Light at the Cannes Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kani, one of the two leads in Payal Kapadia’s film, in the running for the Palme d’Or, complemented her outfit with a handbag shaped like a watermelon slice — a symbol of Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation.

The colours of the fruit — red, green, white and black — mirror those of the Palestinian flag. It was used as an alternative political symbol after displays of the flag were banned by Israel following the six-day war in 1967.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image broke the internet as Kani was praised for her bravery, at a time when many actors — both in India and Hollywood — have shied away from taking a stance on the ongoing war.

Kani’s pouch was crafted by Kochi-based designer Diya John, who also created the rest of her outfit - a white bodycon silk dress.

John’s designer boutique, Salt Studio, shared a video of how the watermelon clutch was created.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Kani spoke about it at the press conference for All We Imagine as Light. “I wanted something like that,” Kani said, “So I asked my friend (John) who crafted it by hand.”

Earlier, Australian star Cate Blanchett had arranged her Cannes red carpet outfit as a tribute to the Palestinian flag. Attending the premiere of The Apprentice, Blanchett walked in a black gown with a white back and green hemwork. Combined with the red of the carpet itself, it formed the colours of the Palestinian flag.

All We Imagine as Light tells the story of two Malayali nurses living in Mumbai. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation followed by glowing reviews as it premiered in the main competition of the Cannes Film Festival. It’s the first Indian film in 30 years to be competing for the Palme d’Or, the top prize at Cannes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.