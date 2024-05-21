ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez joins Naomi Campbell and Hans Zimmer as BMW exclusive invitee

Published - May 21, 2024 06:05 pm IST

The red carpet appearance marked her debut at the French film festival

The Hindu Bureau

Naomi Campbell, Jacqueline Fernandez and Hans Zimmer

Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Indian diaspora of celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, marking her debut at the event. Representing India through her association with BMW, Fernandez featured as an exclusive invitee alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and veteran film composer Hans Zimmer.

Fernandez’s golden gown, adorned with intricate mesh cutouts and pearl straps, drew inspiration from Naomi Campbell’s iconic runway moment during the French label’s fall 1996 couture presentation.

Campbell donned a striking black dress with cut mesh fabric bands while Zimmer that was dressed in an impeccably tailored coat and pants.

Speaking ahead of her Cannes appearance, Fernandez told ANI, “I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it’s an honor to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked.”

