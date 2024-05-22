GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cannes 2024: Israeli screening of October 7 attack film cancelled amidst security concerns

The 47-minute film, ‘Bearing Witness’, was set to showcase raw, graphic footage from the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel

Published - May 22, 2024 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Laura Blajman-Kadar, survivor of the October 7 attack wearing a scarf reading “Bring them home” and a dress with portraits of the hostages at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Laura Blajman-Kadar, survivor of the October 7 attack wearing a scarf reading “Bring them home” and a dress with portraits of the hostages at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

A private screening of the Israeli film Bearing Witness was abruptly canceled due to a serious security threat. The 47-minute film, organized by WestEnd Films co-founder Sharon Harel-Cohen, was set to showcase raw, graphic footage from the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel.

The screening, scheduled for May 17 at the Exclusive Hotel Belle Plage, about a mile from the Palais des Festivals, was intended for a small group of industry professionals. Attendees were warned in advance about the film’s violent content, captured through body cameras and CCTV, and were informed that the location would only be disclosed shortly before the event for security reasons.

However, just an hour before the screening, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) issued an order to cancel the event, citing a security threat. “We have not heard any additional details,” stated Maya Amsellem, co-founder of WestEnd Films. The abrupt cancellation left organizers and attendees, including Gadi Wildstrom, who was scheduled to attend, disheartened but understanding of the alleged security concerns.

Reports suggest that the screening was also canceled due to procedural lapses, with the IDF being informed only two hours before the event. Concurrently, a planned screening in Paris was called off following news of the deaths of several hostages featured in the film.

The festival’s red carpet was mostly free of political statements, except for Laura Blajman-Kadar, a survivor of the October 7 attacks, who wore a yellow dress on May 15 featuring the faces of hostages held by Hamas and a sash reading “Bring Them Home.”

The festival also saw increased security measures, including a record number of staff, checkpoints, and 17 A.I.-powered surveillance cameras around the Palais des Festivals. This vigilance led to the brief closure of the Palais entrance on May 18 due to a bomb scare involving a rucksack.

