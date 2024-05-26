Cannes 2024: From ‘Anora’ to ‘All We Imagine As Light’, here’s the list of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

The winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, as selected by a jury led by director Greta Gerwig, were announced on Saturday. The event saw Sean Baker’s Anora clinch the prestigious Palme d’Or, outshining fierce competition from Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and Mohammed Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig, both of which secured the Grand Prix and Special Prix awards respectively.
Kapadia’s film was the first Indian production in 30 years to compete in the main competition at Cannes. In 1994, Malayalam director Shaji N Karun’s rural-set classic Swaham was the last film from India to compete for the Palme d’Or. The only Indian film to ever win the Palme d’Or — then known as Grand Prix du Festival International du Film — is Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar (1946). Mrinal Sen’s domestic help drama Kharij won the Jury Prize in 1983.
The jury for the 77th Cannes was presided over by Barbie director Greta Gerwig and included the illustrious likes of Lily Gladstone, Hirokazu Koreeda, Eva Green, Omar Sy, Ebru Ceylan and others.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
COMPETITION
PALME d’OR - Anora, Sean Baker
GRAND PRIX - All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
JURY PRIZE - Emilia Perez
SPECIAL PRIZE - Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST ACTOR - Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
BEST ACTRESS: Ensemble of Emilia Perez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz
BEST DIRECTOR: Miguel Gomes, Grand Tour
BEST SCREENPLAY: Coralie Fargeat,The Substance
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d’Or):Armand, Halfdan Ullman Tondel
OTHER PRIZES
CAMERA D’OR SPECIAL MENTION:Mongrel, Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin
SHORT FILM PALME D’OR:The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, Nebojša Slijepčević
SHORT FILM SPECIAL MENTION:Bad for a Moment, Daniel Soares
GOLDEN EYE DOCUMENTARY PRIZE:Ernest Cole: Lost and Found and The Brink of Dreams
QUEER PALM:Three Kilometers to the End of the World
PALME DOG:Kodi, Palm Dog
FIPRESCI AWARD (COMPETITION):The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof
FIPRESCI AWARD (UN CERTAIN REGARD):The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine
FIPRESCI AWARD (PARALLEL SECTIONS):Desert of Namibia, Yoko Yamanaka
UN CERTAIN REGARD
UN CERTAIN REGARD AWARD:Black Dog, Guan Hu
JURY PRIZE:The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine
BEST DIRECTOR PRIZE: (ex aequo) The Damned, Roberto Minervini; On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni
PERFORMANCE AWARDS:The Shameless, Anasuya Sengupta; The Story of Souleymane, Abou Sangare
YOUTH PRIZE:Holy Cow! (Vingt Dieux), Louise Courvoisier
SPECIAL MENTION:Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi
DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT
EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL:The Other Way Around, Jonás Trueba
SOCIETY OF DRAMATIC AUTHORS AND COMPOSERS PRIZE:This Life of Mine, Sophie Fillières
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD:Universal Language, Matthew Rankin
CRITICS’ WEEK
GRAND PRIZE:Simon of the Mountain, Federico Luis
FRENCH TOUCH PRIZE:Blue Sun Palace, Constance Tsang
GAN FOUNDATION AWARD FOR DISTRIBUTION: Jour2Fête, Julie Keeps Quiet
LOUIS ROEDERER FOUNDATION RISING STAR AWARD: Ricardo Teodoro, Baby
LEITZ CINE DISCOVERY PRIZE (SHORT FILM):Guil Sela, Montsouris Park