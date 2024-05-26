Cannes 2024: From ‘Anora’ to ‘All We Imagine As Light’, here’s the list of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

The winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, as selected by a jury led by director Greta Gerwig, were announced on Saturday. The event saw Sean Baker’s Anora clinch the prestigious Palme d’Or, outshining fierce competition from Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and Mohammed Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig, both of which secured the Grand Prix and Special Prix awards respectively.

Kapadia’s film was the first Indian production in 30 years to compete in the main competition at Cannes. In 1994, Malayalam director Shaji N Karun’s rural-set classic Swaham was the last film from India to compete for the Palme d’Or. The only Indian film to ever win the Palme d’Or — then known as Grand Prix du Festival International du Film — is Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar (1946). Mrinal Sen’s domestic help drama Kharij won the Jury Prize in 1983.

The jury for the 77th Cannes was presided over by Barbie director Greta Gerwig and included the illustrious likes of Lily Gladstone, Hirokazu Koreeda, Eva Green, Omar Sy, Ebru Ceylan and others.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

COMPETITION

PALME d’OR - Anora, Sean Baker

GRAND PRIX - All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

JURY PRIZE - Emilia Perez

SPECIAL PRIZE - Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST ACTOR - Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

BEST ACTRESS: Ensemble of Emilia Perez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz

BEST DIRECTOR: Miguel Gomes, Grand Tour

BEST SCREENPLAY: Coralie Fargeat,The Substance

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d’Or):Armand, Halfdan Ullman Tondel

OTHER PRIZES

CAMERA D’OR SPECIAL MENTION:Mongrel, Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin

SHORT FILM PALME D’OR:The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, Nebojša Slijepčević

SHORT FILM SPECIAL MENTION:Bad for a Moment, Daniel Soares

GOLDEN EYE DOCUMENTARY PRIZE:Ernest Cole: Lost and Found and The Brink of Dreams

QUEER PALM:Three Kilometers to the End of the World

PALME DOG:Kodi, Palm Dog

FIPRESCI AWARD (COMPETITION):The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof

FIPRESCI AWARD (UN CERTAIN REGARD):The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

FIPRESCI AWARD (PARALLEL SECTIONS):Desert of Namibia, Yoko Yamanaka

UN CERTAIN REGARD

UN CERTAIN REGARD AWARD:Black Dog, Guan Hu

JURY PRIZE:The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

BEST DIRECTOR PRIZE: (ex aequo) The Damned, Roberto Minervini; On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni

PERFORMANCE AWARDS:The Shameless, Anasuya Sengupta; The Story of Souleymane, Abou Sangare

YOUTH PRIZE:Holy Cow! (Vingt Dieux), Louise Courvoisier

SPECIAL MENTION:Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL:The Other Way Around, Jonás Trueba

SOCIETY OF DRAMATIC AUTHORS AND COMPOSERS PRIZE:This Life of Mine, Sophie Fillières

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD:Universal Language, Matthew Rankin

CRITICS’ WEEK

GRAND PRIZE:Simon of the Mountain, Federico Luis

FRENCH TOUCH PRIZE:Blue Sun Palace, Constance Tsang

GAN FOUNDATION AWARD FOR DISTRIBUTION: Jour2Fête, Julie Keeps Quiet

LOUIS ROEDERER FOUNDATION RISING STAR AWARD: Ricardo Teodoro, Baby

LEITZ CINE DISCOVERY PRIZE (SHORT FILM):Guil Sela, Montsouris Park

