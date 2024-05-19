ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Emma Stone shines in burgundy gown at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere

Published - May 19, 2024 03:50 pm IST

Stone posed with her ‘Kinds of Kindness’ director Yorgos Lanthimos and co-stars Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn

ANI

Emma Stone attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: KRISTY SPAROW

Emma Stone has once again captivated the red carpet with her stunning fashion sense at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old actor attended the premiere of her latest film, Kinds of Kindness, donning a custom burgundy sequin Louis Vuitton gown, as per People magazine. The gown featured a plunging V-neck and a double ruffle train, paired perfectly with matching burgundy satin sandals, also from Louis Vuitton.

Cannes 2024: Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone give fest a trippy triptych with ‘Kinds Of Kindness’

Cast member Emma Stone poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Kinds of Kindness” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE

Stone’s choice of accessories added to the glamour of her look. She wore Louis Vuitton High Jewelry pieces from the Deep Time collection, including earrings set with two oval-cut diamonds and the ‘Volcano’ bracelet. The bracelet showcased an impressive cushion-cut tourmaline stone, reportedly weighing 53.49 carats, four cushion-cut spessartite Mandarin garnets at 28.38 carats, and two LV Monogram Star cut diamonds in yellow gold and platinum, People magazine reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the ultra-glamorous attire, Stone opted for a laid-back hairstyle. Her signature copper locks were styled in loose waves, providing a relaxed contrast to her formal gown. This blend of high fashion and casual elegance created a striking balance and gave Stone a cool-girl vibe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the red carpet, Stone posed with her Kinds of Kindness co-stars Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is a triptych fable featuring three intertwining stories, further cementing the collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos following their previous work on Poor Things.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ director Yorgos Lanthimos announces fourth film with Emma Stone, ‘Bugonia’

Jesse Plemons, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn attend the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: KRISTY SPAROW

Stone’s appearance at Cannes follows a successful awards season, highlighted by her Best Actor (female) win at the 2024 Oscars for her role in Poor Things. During the Oscars, Stone wore a custom mint-coloured Louis Vuitton gown with a 30-carat yellow diamond necklace.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US