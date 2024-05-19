GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Emma Stone shines in burgundy gown at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere

Stone posed with her ‘Kinds of Kindness’ director Yorgos Lanthimos and co-stars Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn

Published - May 19, 2024 03:50 pm IST

ANI
Emma Stone attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France.

Emma Stone attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: KRISTY SPAROW

Emma Stone has once again captivated the red carpet with her stunning fashion sense at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The 35-year-old actor attended the premiere of her latest film, Kinds of Kindness, donning a custom burgundy sequin Louis Vuitton gown, as per People magazine. The gown featured a plunging V-neck and a double ruffle train, paired perfectly with matching burgundy satin sandals, also from Louis Vuitton.

Cannes 2024: Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone give fest a trippy triptych with ‘Kinds Of Kindness’
Cast member Emma Stone poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Kinds of Kindness” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024.

Cast member Emma Stone poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Kinds of Kindness” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE

Stone’s choice of accessories added to the glamour of her look. She wore Louis Vuitton High Jewelry pieces from the Deep Time collection, including earrings set with two oval-cut diamonds and the ‘Volcano’ bracelet. The bracelet showcased an impressive cushion-cut tourmaline stone, reportedly weighing 53.49 carats, four cushion-cut spessartite Mandarin garnets at 28.38 carats, and two LV Monogram Star cut diamonds in yellow gold and platinum, People magazine reported.

Despite the ultra-glamorous attire, Stone opted for a laid-back hairstyle. Her signature copper locks were styled in loose waves, providing a relaxed contrast to her formal gown. This blend of high fashion and casual elegance created a striking balance and gave Stone a cool-girl vibe.

On the red carpet, Stone posed with her Kinds of Kindness co-stars Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is a triptych fable featuring three intertwining stories, further cementing the collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos following their previous work on Poor Things.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ director Yorgos Lanthimos announces fourth film with Emma Stone, ‘Bugonia’
Jesse Plemons, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn attend the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Jesse Plemons, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn attend the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: KRISTY SPAROW

Stone’s appearance at Cannes follows a successful awards season, highlighted by her Best Actor (female) win at the 2024 Oscars for her role in Poor Things. During the Oscars, Stone wore a custom mint-coloured Louis Vuitton gown with a 30-carat yellow diamond necklace.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.