ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: ‘Emilia Pérez’ starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña receives longest standing ovation at Cannes 2024

Published - May 19, 2024 11:38 am IST

The film is not only a contender for the Palme d’Or but is also in the running for the Queer Palm, which celebrates films with queer themes

The Hindu Bureau

The crowd applauds at the end of the screening of the film “Emilia Perez” at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: ANTONIN THUILLIER

Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language musical drama starring Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón, has set Cannes abuzz with the biggest standing ovation of the festival so far. The film, directed by Cannes veteran Jacques Audiard, premiered on Saturday to rapturous applause that lasted over 11 minutes, with the audience at the Palais des Festivals clearly moved by the performances and story.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 teaser: Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are taking the investigation to Hollywood

In attendance for the premiere were the film’s stars, including Saldaña, Gomez, and Gascón, as well as Édgar Ramirez. The cast’s emotional response, including tears from Saldaña, Gascón, and Gomez, highlighted the impact of the film and the heartfelt reception it received. Audiard, known for his previous works like Rust & Bone and Paris, 13th District, took to the stage to thank the audience before the applause resumed even more fervently.

Emilia Pérez tells the story of Rita (Saldaña), an overqualified lawyer working in a firm more focused on defending criminals than seeking justice. The plot takes a dramatic turn when cartel leader Manitas (Gascón) seeks her help to leave his life of crime and fulfill his dream of becoming the woman he has always wanted to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja discuss their documentary ‘I Am Sirat,’ which chronicles a journey of identity and acceptance 

The premiere marks a significant moment for Gascón, a trans actor from Madrid, making her debut on the Cannes stage alongside seasoned Cannes attendees Saldaña and Gomez.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Emilia Pérez is not only a contender for the Palme d’Or but is also in the running for the Queer Palm, which celebrates films with queer themes.

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju interview: On ‘Made in Heaven’ and representation of trans characters

The screenplay was co-written by Audiard with frequent collaborators Thomas Bidegain and Léa Mysius. The film is set for a French release on August 28 by Pathé, with The Veterans handling international sales.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US