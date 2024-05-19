Cannes 2024: ‘Emilia Pérez’ starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña receives longest standing ovation at Cannes 2024

Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language musical drama starring Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón, has set Cannes abuzz with the biggest standing ovation of the festival so far. The film, directed by Cannes veteran Jacques Audiard, premiered on Saturday to rapturous applause that lasted over 11 minutes, with the audience at the Palais des Festivals clearly moved by the performances and story.

In attendance for the premiere were the film’s stars, including Saldaña, Gomez, and Gascón, as well as Édgar Ramirez. The cast’s emotional response, including tears from Saldaña, Gascón, and Gomez, highlighted the impact of the film and the heartfelt reception it received. Audiard, known for his previous works like Rust & Bone and Paris, 13th District, took to the stage to thank the audience before the applause resumed even more fervently.

Emilia Pérez tells the story of Rita (Saldaña), an overqualified lawyer working in a firm more focused on defending criminals than seeking justice. The plot takes a dramatic turn when cartel leader Manitas (Gascón) seeks her help to leave his life of crime and fulfill his dream of becoming the woman he has always wanted to be.

The premiere marks a significant moment for Gascón, a trans actor from Madrid, making her debut on the Cannes stage alongside seasoned Cannes attendees Saldaña and Gomez.

Emilia Pérez is not only a contender for the Palme d’Or but is also in the running for the Queer Palm, which celebrates films with queer themes.

The screenplay was co-written by Audiard with frequent collaborators Thomas Bidegain and Léa Mysius. The film is set for a French release on August 28 by Pathé, with The Veterans handling international sales.