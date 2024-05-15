ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Demi Moore set to make waves at film festival

Published - May 15, 2024 11:52 am IST

Set to premiere at Cannes is filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s latest offering ‘The Substance,’ in which Moore stars alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid

AP

Demi Moore arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern | Photo Credit: JEFF SPICER

Hollywood veteran Demi Moore is poised to make waves at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with an array of engagements that reflect her enduring star power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to premiere at Cannes is filmmaker Coralie Fargeat's latest offering, 'The Substance', in which Moore stars alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. Described as a feminist take on body horror, the film promises to intrigue audiences with its bold narrative and compelling performances.

Cannes 2024: Greta Gerwig addresses #MeToo movement in France at Cannes press conference

Adding to her Cannes itinerary, Moore is set to play a significant role as the godmother for luxury jewellery house Chopard's Trophee Chopard gala ceremony. This prestigious event, scheduled for May 17th at the Carlton Beach Club, will see Moore joining the ranks of predecessors like Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Moore is also slated to participate in the 'In Conversation' series at The American Pavilion, engaging in dialogue alongside notable figures such as documentarian Frederick Wiseman and actor Billy Zane. Moderated by Vanity Fair's David Canfield, this session promises to offer insights into Moore's illustrious career and perspectives on the industry. Additionally, Moore will take centre-stage as the host of amfAR's 30th-anniversary Cannes gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23rd, featuring musical guest Cher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cannes 2024: Fest kicks off with a Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep and a post- ‘Barbie’ fete of Greta Gerwig
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US