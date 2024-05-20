ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Amy Jackson charms in ivory suit at Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema Gala

Published - May 20, 2024 04:48 pm IST

Amy Jackson, part of the Vanity Fair and Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala, stunned in white suit at the festival

The Hindu Bureau

Amy Jackson attends The Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women in Cinema” Gala in partnership with Vanity Fair Europe at Hotel Du Cap on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France | Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli

Actor Amy Jackson dazzled during her appearance at Vanity Fair and Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala, which was held on the outlines of the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival.

In the pictures she shared on Instagram, Amy can be seen wearing an ivory pantsuit, which she paired with a blue tie and gold flower-shaped earrings. Another highlight from her look was the elephant-shaped brooch.

“Bonjour Cannes! Celebrating women in cinema with an unforgettable night. Grateful for the incredible female filmmakers, actresses and directors who made the evening magical,” Amy wrote in a post on her Instagram account.

On Saturday, actor Kiara Advani made her red carpet debut with an ivory-white gown with a thigh-high slit, designed by Prabal Gurung. She also sported pearl accessories. Kiara made her appearance at the Women in Cinema gala with a pink and black gown with a bow on the back, and black lace gloves, and paired them up with a yellow gold necklace and a pink gold ring.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a spectacular Falguni Shane Peacock dress at the event. The actor grabbed the attention at the festival with a dramatic second look, wearing a double shaded outfit in blue and silver.

Meanwhile, Amy was last seen in Crakk, a sports action film directed by Aditya Datt, and also starring Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. She was also part of Mission: Chapter 1, a thriller directed by AL Vijay and headlined by Arun Vijay.

On the personal front, the actor announced her engagement with Ed Westwick earlier this year. After dating for almost two years, Westwick proposed to her on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland.

