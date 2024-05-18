ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals attention with dramatic second look

Published - May 18, 2024 11:25 am IST

Attending the screening of ‘Kinds of Kindness’, Aishwarya wore a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock

ANI

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andre Pain - Pool/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: POOL

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her presence felt with her gorgeous look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She brought charm and elegance and took over the red carpet in an extravagant fringe gown. Aishwarya's second Cannes look was all about dramatic flair and sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the ‘Megalopolis’ red carpet

She wore a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She is attending the screening of Kinds of Kindness. Her pictures went viral on social media. Fashion photographer Shailza Swami shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

For her first look at the screening of 'Megalopolis', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the red carpet in a black and gold ensemble that epitomised glamour and sophistication.The former Miss World exuded elegance in a gown adorned with intricate golden patterns.Her attire featured a long train embellished with opulent golden flowers, exuding an aura of regal charm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accessorised her ensemble with statement golden earrings, adding a touch of vintage allure to her overall look.With voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking golden pattern adorning the front, her gown exuded a sense of grandeur and refinement. Aishwarya retained a hint of nostalgia with her retro-inspired hairstyle, opting to keep her hair cascading down, accentuated by elegantly placed pins at the front.Fans and admirers alike lauded her impeccable fashion sense and radiant presence, making her a standout presence amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US