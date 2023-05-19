ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan reunite on screen in ‘Black Flies’

May 19, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - CANNES

Oscar-winner Penn, plays veteran paramedic Rutkovsky while Sheridan, 26, known for his role as Cyclops in the X-Men film series, stars as Cross, who is just starting in the field

Reuters

Warren Goz, from left, Michael Pitt, Tye Sheridan, director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, Sean Penn, and Raquel Nave pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Black Flies’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan are reunited on the big screen after more than a decade in Black Flies, a gritty tale about New York City paramedics that premiered in Cannes on Thursday.

Penn smoked a cigarette and then handed it off to be disposed of before stepping onto the red carpet for the screening of the movie, directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, in competition for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ swings into action; Harrison Ford honoured before joyous festivalgoers

The two actors previously appeared together in 2011’s Palme d’Or winner The Tree of Life, directed by Terrence Malick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar-winning Penn, 62, plays veteran paramedic Rutkovsky while Sheridan, 26, known for his role as Cyclops in the X-Men film series, stars as Cross, who is just starting in the field. Former boxer Mike Tyson, Michael Pitt from Funny Games, and Katherine Waterston of Inherent Vice also have parts.

The film is adapted from the novel 911 by Shannon Burke, based on the U.S. author's real-life experiences as a paramedic in Harlem during the crack epidemic in the mid-1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US