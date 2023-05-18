ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan revives retro vibes with fusion drape on Day 2

May 18, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

Sara Ali Khan made a statement at the French Riviera in a saree gown from the shelves of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

ANI

Sara Ali Khan at Cannes, 2023

Sara Ali Khan continues to woo fans with her sartorial choices at Cannes, 2023. While her first look from the festival might have a mixed bag of responses from the netizens, she impressed her followers with her next set of looks.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Ethan Hawke, Pedro Almodóvar go gun-slinging, present ‘Strange Way of Life’

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sara dropped a few pictures from her latest avatar. Sara draped a white saree with black borders like a gown, teaming it up with a halter-neck black-and-white blouse. Sara revived the retro look with winged eyeliner and a bouffant bun. Like her lehenga, this saree gown is also from the shelves of the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

While hitting the Cannes red carpet, Sara spoke to shutterbugs where she proudly represented Indian culture.She said, "It's (outfit) a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Ethan Hawke, Pedro Almodóvar go gun-slinging, present ‘Strange Way of Life’

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara’s upcoming films are Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Murder Mubarak.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US