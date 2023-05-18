HamberMenu
Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan revives retro vibes with fusion drape on Day 2

Sara Ali Khan made a statement at the French Riviera in a saree gown from the shelves of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

May 18, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

ANI
Sara Ali Khan at Cannes, 2023

Sara Ali Khan continues to woo fans with her sartorial choices at Cannes, 2023. While her first look from the festival might have a mixed bag of responses from the netizens, she impressed her followers with her next set of looks.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sara dropped a few pictures from her latest avatar. Sara draped a white saree with black borders like a gown, teaming it up with a halter-neck black-and-white blouse. Sara revived the retro look with winged eyeliner and a bouffant bun. Like her lehenga, this saree gown is also from the shelves of the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

While hitting the Cannes red carpet, Sara spoke to shutterbugs where she proudly represented Indian culture.She said, "It's (outfit) a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Sara’s upcoming films are Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Murder Mubarak.

