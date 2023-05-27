Cannes 2023: ‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho’s ‘Cobweb’ gets 10-minute standing ovation

May 27, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

South Korean director Kim Jee-woon (A Bittersweet Life, I Saw the Devil, The Age of Shadows) recently debuted his new film Cobweb at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Unfolding in the 1970s, Cobweb follows a movie director, played by Parasite star Song Kang-ho, who is obsessed with re-shooting the ending of his last film. The meta-fictional comedy examines art, acclaim and the pursuit of originality.

Cobweb premiered out of competition at Cannes and received a 10-minute standing ovation. Kim Jee-woon and Song Kang-ho attended the red carpet and premiere along with actors Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, Krystal Jung, Jang Young Nam, and Park Jung Soo.

Song Kang-ho was last seen in Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda’s South Korea-set drama Broker (2022). He was honoured with the Best Actor award at Cannes last year.

