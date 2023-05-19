Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur makes red carpet debut at ‘Black Flies’ premiere

May 19, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Actor Mrunal Thakur made her red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made gown from the house of Falguni Shane Peacock. Mrunal was photographed at the festival attending the premiere of Sean Penn’s Black Flies on Thursday. “A night to remember,” Mrunal wrote, sharing her red carpet look on Instagram.

Mrunal has been dropping pictures of her different outfits at Cannes. The actor had previously donned a sequinned lavender saree Falguni Shane Peacock. She was also seen in an Anamika Khanna “hood couture”.

Bollywood actors like Mrunal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and others have been making stunning appearances at Cannes this year. The festival commenced on May 16 and will conclude on May 27.

On the film front, Mrunal Thakur last appeared in Gumraah and Selfiee. Her upcoming releases include Pippa and PoojaMeriJaan.

