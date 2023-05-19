HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur makes red carpet debut at ‘Black Flies’ premiere

Mrunal, who’s been sharing her multiple looks from Cannes, attended the premiere in a custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock gown

May 19, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mrunal Thakur attends the premiere of Sean Penn’s ‘Black Flies’ at Cannes, 2023

Mrunal Thakur attends the premiere of Sean Penn’s ‘Black Flies’ at Cannes, 2023

Actor Mrunal Thakur made her red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made gown from the house of Falguni Shane Peacock. Mrunal was photographed at the festival attending the premiere of Sean Penn’s Black Flies on Thursday. “A night to remember,” Mrunal wrote, sharing her red carpet look on Instagram.

Mrunal has been dropping pictures of her different outfits at Cannes. The actor had previously donned a sequinned lavender saree Falguni Shane Peacock. She was also seen in an Anamika Khanna “hood couture”.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in silver Sophie Couture gown

Bollywood actors like Mrunal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and others have been making stunning appearances at Cannes this year. The festival commenced on May 16 and will conclude on May 27.

ALSO READ
‘Selfiee’ movie review: A captivating script drives this thrilling Akshay Kumar-starrer

On the film front, Mrunal Thakur last appeared in Gumraah and Selfiee. Her upcoming releases include Pippa and PoojaMeriJaan.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / World cinema / Cannes Film Festival

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.