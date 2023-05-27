HamberMenu
Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma makes red carpet debut in off-shoulder gown

Sharma along with Kate Winslet is present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema

May 27, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:40 pm IST

ANI
Anushka Sharma at Cannes

Actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, made her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and truly made heads turn with her stunning look.

She wore an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown which has hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses.The actor paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard. Anushka completed her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look.

Anushka will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actor Kate Winslet. Anushka also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing Sharma's trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world, France.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and is directed by Prosit Roy.

