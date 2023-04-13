ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ to have a Midnight Screening

April 13, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement at a press conference at Cannes

PTI

Anurag Kashyap | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Director Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is headed to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday. The film will be showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala.

The Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) shared the update on its official Twitter page.

“KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SéanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023,” the post read.

Kashyap has been a regular presence at the Cannes Film Festival.

Previously, his multigenerational gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur(2012) was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.

The anthology film Bombay Talkies, on which Kashyap served as one of the directors, premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Kashyap’s thriller Ugly was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation, he followed up with neo-noir thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 which debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.

