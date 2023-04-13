HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ to have a Midnight Screening

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement at a press conference at Cannes

April 13, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Director Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is headed to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday. The film will be showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala.

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement at a press conference at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) shared the update on its official Twitter page.

“KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SéanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023,” the post read.

Kashyap has been a regular presence at the Cannes Film Festival.

Previously, his multigenerational gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur(2012) was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.

The anthology film Bombay Talkies, on which Kashyap served as one of the directors, premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Kashyap’s thriller Ugly was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation, he followed up with neo-noir thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 which debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cannes Film Festival / Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / cinema / film festival

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.