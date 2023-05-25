Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone walk red carpet as ‘Kennedy’ premieres

May 25, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Director Anurag Kashyap and the lead stars of his film Kennedy - Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone - made an appearance at the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the movie's world premiere.

The film was showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Kashyap, a Cannes regular, wore a black bandhgala suit. Bhat donned a classic tuxedo and Leone was dressed in a pink hued high-slit satin gown with a train designed by Naja Saade.

Leone took to her official Instagram account to thank the filmmaker for giving her "the proudest moment of my career so far".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both! #kennedy @festivaldecannes @zeestudiosofficial," she captioned a series of pictures from the red carpet.

In another post, Leone said the premiere of Kennedy at Cannes was "an amazing moment" for her and the entire team.

"... and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema," she added.

Bhat re-shared videos from the screening of the noirish thriller on his Instagram Stories, in which the trio could be seen feeling emotional after receiving a standing ovation for the film.

Kashyap's friend and long-time collaborator Vikramaditya Motwane, Kennedy co-producer Kabir Ahuja and veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also attended the premiere of the film.

Kennedy follows the titular character, played by Bhat, working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle.