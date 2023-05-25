ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone walk red carpet as ‘Kennedy’ premieres

May 25, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Kashyap, a Cannes regular, wore a black bandhgala suit, while Rahul Bhat donned a classic tuxedo and Leone was dressed in a pink hued high-slit satin gown

PTI

Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap Rahul Bhat at the red carpet ahead of ‘Kennedy’ screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023 | Photo Credit: -

Director Anurag Kashyap and the lead stars of his film Kennedy - Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone - made an appearance at the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the movie's world premiere.

ALSO READ
Chiyaan Vikram, Anurag Kashyap clear the air on ‘Kennedy’ casting

The film was showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Kashyap, a Cannes regular, wore a black bandhgala suit. Bhat donned a classic tuxedo and Leone was dressed in a pink hued high-slit satin gown with a train designed by Naja Saade.

Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Karishma Modi, Shariq Patel, Sunny Leone, Director Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat and guest attend the ‘Kennedy’ red carpet | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

Leone took to her official Instagram account to thank the filmmaker for giving her "the proudest moment of my career so far".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Leone at ‘Kennedy’ premiere at Cannes 2023

"Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both! #kennedy @festivaldecannes @zeestudiosofficial," she captioned a series of pictures from the red carpet.

ALSO READ
Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks light up Cannes premiere of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

In another post, Leone said the premiere of Kennedy at Cannes was "an amazing moment" for her and the entire team.

"... and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema," she added.

Bhat re-shared videos from the screening of the noirish thriller on his Instagram Stories, in which the trio could be seen feeling emotional after receiving a standing ovation for the film.

Kashyap's friend and long-time collaborator Vikramaditya Motwane, Kennedy co-producer Kabir Ahuja and veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also attended the premiere of the film.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Fearless producers are making all the difference, says Anurag Kashyap

Kennedy follows the titular character, played by Bhat, working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US