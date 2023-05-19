Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in silver Sophie Couture gown

May 19, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her date with the Cannes Film Festival as she turned heads at the movie gala in a shimmery outfit.

A regular at the iconic festival, Aishwarya attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford's fifth Indiana Jones movie The Dial of Destinyon Thursday.

The 49-year-old actor wore a lightweight aluminium detailed gown with a signature cinched corset and an embellished hood. She later posed for the shutterbugs.

According to the label's official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of the Cannes Capsule Collection.

Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week.

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part epic Ponniyin Selvan.