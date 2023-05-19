ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in silver Sophie Couture gown

May 19, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

A regular at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the premiere of Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ on Thursday

PTI

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her date with the Cannes Film Festival as she turned heads at the movie gala in a shimmery outfit.

A regular at the iconic festival, Aishwarya attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford's fifth Indiana Jones movie The Dial of Destinyon Thursday.

The 49-year-old actor wore a lightweight aluminium detailed gown with a signature cinched corset and an embellished hood. She later posed for the shutterbugs.

According to the label's official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of the Cannes Capsule Collection.

Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week.

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part epic Ponniyin Selvan.

