ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in yellow floor-length gown

May 26, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - Cannes

Hydari, who will next be seen in ‘Lioness’ and Heeramandi’, hit the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a voluminous gown and minimal jewellery

ANI

Aditi Rao Hydari

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is leaving no stone unturned to catch the audience's attention with her glamorous looks at Cannes Film Festival.

A while ago, Aditi hit the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a voluminous yellow floor-length gown. She kept hair and makeup simple and jewellery to a minimum. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal; fellow L'Oreal face Andie McDowell was also on the red carpet.

ALSO READ
‘Jubilee’ series review: A lustrous, long-winded showbiz drama

Taking to Instagram, Aditi shared pictures of her "yellow" look. "In bloom," she captioned the post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the film front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production Lioness.

Lioness, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced on at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

ALSO READ
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: First look of Netflix period drama revealed

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film. Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in her kitty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US