Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in yellow floor-length gown

May 26, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - Cannes

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is leaving no stone unturned to catch the audience's attention with her glamorous looks at Cannes Film Festival.

A while ago, Aditi hit the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a voluminous yellow floor-length gown. She kept hair and makeup simple and jewellery to a minimum. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal; fellow L'Oreal face Andie McDowell was also on the red carpet.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi shared pictures of her "yellow" look. "In bloom," she captioned the post.

On the film front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production Lioness.

Lioness, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced on at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film. Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in her kitty.

