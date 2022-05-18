Cannes 2022: Indian delegation led by Anurag Thakur walk the red carpet

India has been named as the first ever official 'country of honour' at Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival

Shekhar Kapur, Nwazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Thakur, Prasoon Joshi, R. Madhavan, Vani Tripathi and Ricky Kej attend the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez!)“ and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Dressed in traditional attire, the 11-member Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday walked the red carpet at the inaugural of Cannes Film Festival in France, where India has been named as the 'country of honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Mame Khan, the traditional Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan, became the first folk artiste to open the red carpet event for the Indian contingent at Cannes.

Donning a cream-coloured bandhgala, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Thakur, along with music maestro A R Rahman, composer Ricky Kej, lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi, and veteran director Shekhar Kapur, walked the red carpet to attend the screening of opening film "Coupez" (Final Cut) by French director Michel Hazanavicius.

The ten celebrities, who accompanied the minister, included renowned film makers and actors who represent a kaleidoscope of diversity from various regions, languages, mainstream and OTT-led cinema.

Ambassadors from regional cinemas were part of the delegation, sending the signal to the world that India - which boasts of 25 regional film industries - has many different flavours and styles to offer in terms of film production.

R Madhavan, actor and producer who worked in movies in six different languages, and south Indian stars Tamannah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde made their appearance as part of the delegation.

Vani Tripathi Tikoo, actress and member of the Central Board of Film Certification , was also part of the Indian delegation to the festival, which is special this year for its celebration of Indian cinema.

India is also a ‘country of honour’ at the 'Cannes Next', under which five new startups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual industry.

Ten professionals will participate on the Animation Day networking.

As a major highlight of India's participation at this edition of Cannes Film Festival, World Premiere of movie “Rocketry”, produced by R Madhavan, is scheduled to be showcased at the Palais des Festivals on May 19.