Cannes 2020 official lineup: Here is the full list of 56 films

Cannes 2020 selections: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in ‘Ammonite’

04 June 2020 12:41 IST

List includes movies from Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Pixar, Francois Ozon, Naomi Kawase and Thomas Vinterberg

There is no Cannes festival this year, but President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Fremaux on Wednesday, announced their pick of 56 films for 2020 that will receive the Cannes 2020 label.

Here is the full official list of films:

Cannes 2020 Lineup

THE FAITHFUL (or at least selected once before)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson (USA) 1h43

Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES – International Sales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

ÉTÉ 85 by François Ozon (France) 1h40

Production: MANDARIN – International Sales: PLAYTIME – French Distribution: DIAPHANA

ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan) 2h20

Production: KINO FILMS CO – Sales: PLAYTIME – French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

MANGROVE by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 2h04

Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

DRUK (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)1h55

Production: ZENTROPA – International Sales: TRUSTNORDISK – French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

ADN (DNA) by Maïwenn (Algeria/France) 1h30

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

LAST WORDS by Jonathan Nossiter (USA) 2h06

Production: STEMAL – International Sales: THE PARTY FILMS

HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS by IM Sang-Soo (South Korea) 1h40

Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP – International Sales: FINECUT

EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be) by Fernando Trueba (Spain) 2h16

Production: CARACOL TELEVISION – International Sales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT

PENINSULA by YEON Sang-Ho (South Korea) 1h54

Production: REDPETER FILMS – International Sales: CONTENTS PANDA – French Distribution: ARP SELECTION

LOVERS ROCK by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 1h08

Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) by Sharunas BARTAS (Lituania) 2h06

Production: KINOELEKTRON – International Sales: LUXBOX

DES HOMMES (Home Front) by Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium) 1h40

Production: SYNECDOCHE – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: AD VITAM

THE REAL THING by Kôji Fukada (Japan) 3h48

Production: NAGOYA TV – International Sales: NAGOYA TV

THE NEWCOMERS

PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid (Lebanon) 1h36

Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS – International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) 1h47

Production: WILLOW FILMS – International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT by Emmanuel Mouret (France) 2h

Production: MOBY DICK FILMS – International Sales: ELLE DRIVER – French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) 1h30

Production: VIVID REELS

LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom) 1h53

Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD – International Sales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES

ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) 1h26

Production: LES FILMS VELVET – International Sales: WTFILMS – French Distribution: AD VITAM

SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) 1h40

Production: LAVA FILMS – International Sales: NEW EUROPE FILM SALES

TEDDY by Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) 1h28

Production: BAXTER FILMS – International Sales: WTFILMS – French Distribution: THE JOKERS FILMS

FEBRUARY (Février) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) 2h05

Production: KORO FILMS – French Distribution: UFO DISTRIBUTION

AMMONITE by Francis Lee (United Kingdom) 2h

Production: SEE-SAW FILMS – International Sales: CROSS CITY FILMS – French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT by Elie Wajeman (France) 1h40

Production: PARTIZAN FILMS – International Sales: BE FOR FILMS – French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) 2h14

Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION – International Sales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION

NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) 1h46

Production: NEMESIS FILMS – International Sales: WAZABI FILMS

HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) 1h34

Production: SPIRO FILMS – International Sales: MK2 FILMS

AN OMNIBUS FILM

SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam -1h53

Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE – International Sales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION

THE FIRST FEATURES

FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) 1h52

Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES – International Sales: HANWAY FILMS – French Distribution: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT

PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) 1h45

Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION – International Sales: VERSATILE

SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) 1h32

Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: THE PARTY FILM SALES – French Distribution: JOUR2FÊTE

CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)1h27

Production: MANEKI FILMS

BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) 1h30

Production: EZEKIEL

IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) 1h20

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

BEGINNING (Au commencement) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) 2h10

Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) 1h35

Production: HAUT ET COURT – International Sales: TOTEM FILMS – French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

16 PRINTEMPS by Suzanne Lindon (France) 1h13

Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: LUXBOX – French Distribution: PANAME DISTRIBUTION

VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) 1h35

Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: KINOLOGY – French Distribution: REZO FILMS

GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) 1h48

Production: CG CINEMA – International Sales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE – French Distribution: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE

SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) 1h40

Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: INDIE SALES – French Distribution: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION

JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) 1h38

Production: MUTRESSA MOVIES

STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) by WEI Shujun (China) 2h36

Production: ALIBABA PICTURES

THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) by Dani Rosenberg (Israel) 1h40

Production: PARDES FILMS – International Sales: FILMS BOUTIQUE

3 DOCUMENTARIES

EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) by Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo) 1h30

Production: LES FILMS DE L’OEIL SAUVAGE – International Sales: ANDANA FILMS

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) 1h24

Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC – International Sales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – French Distribution: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

9 JOURS À RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne (France)

Production: ALOEST FILMS

5 COMEDY FILMS

ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) 1h35

Production: CHAPKA FILMS – International Sales PLAYTIME – French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) 1h30

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – French Distribution: UGC DISTRIBUTION

UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) 1h40

Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE – International Sales: MK2 FILMS – French Distribution: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION

L’ORIGINE DU MONDE by Laurent Lafitte (France) 1st film

Production: TRESOR FILMS – International Sales: STUDIO CANAL – French Distribution: STUDIO CANAL

LE DISCOURS by Laurent Tirard (France) 1h27

Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE – International Sales: CHARADES – French Distribution: LE PACTE

4 ANIMATED FILMS

AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) 1h22

Production: NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: WILD BUNCH

FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) 1h30

Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL – International Sales: CINEPHIL

JOSEP by Aurel (France) 1h20 – 1st film

Production: LES FILMS D’ICI – Sales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION

SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) 1h30

Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS – French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY