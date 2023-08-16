ADVERTISEMENT

Cancelled Netflix series ‘Warrior Nun’ to return as trilogy of films

August 16, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Based on the comic book character created by Ben Dunn, ‘Warrior Nun’ centres on a secret order of demon-hunting nuns and follows a quadriplegic young girl, Ava, who discovers she has supernatural powers

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Warrior Nun’

Warrior Nun, which was cancelled after two seasons by Netflix, will return as a trilogy of films thanks to a popular fan campaign.

ALSO READ
Coming to Netflix: ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, ‘One Piece’, ‘Depp v. Heard’ and more

Based on the comic book character created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun centres on a secret order of demon-hunting nuns and follows a quadriplegic young girl, Ava, who discovers she has supernatural powers. The cancellation of the series by Netflix in December last year was followed by the vociferous #SaveWarriorNun campaign on social media.

In a statement posted on the website WarriorNunSaved.com, executive producer Dean English announced the series is coming back as a trilogy of feature films.

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three,” English wrote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, owing to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, the makers could not reveal specific timelines for the projects, he added.

ALSO READ
Hollywood Strike | Writers to evaluate counterproposal from studios

He further hinted at a ‘Warrior Nun’ universe spanning films and television shows being planned.

“One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, “Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?” The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future,” Dean English shared in his statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US