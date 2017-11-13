Can Justice League keep DC’s cinematic universe relevant?

It’s pretty safe to say that DC’s attempts at creating a cinematic universe have been inconsistent at best, and the road ahead, as outlined by DC Entertainment’s studio DC Films, presents an even more confusing picture. What started with Man of Steel in 2013, as a response to Marvel Studios’ strong performances at the box office, has seen DC seemingly trying desperately to catch up with a ‘cinematic universe’ its competitor started building five years prior. This rush to establish a universe has given us four movies so far, in which we’ve already seen Superman’s rise as humanity’s saviour, his iconic clash with Batman in a mechanised suit, and his (apparent) demise at the hands of a Doomsday created by modern-day Lex Luthor. Response has generally been mixed, and in a telling sign of the times we live in, it is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman who has had to swoop in and save the day while the jocks brawled it out.

A mountain to climb

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman," in theaters on June 2. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) | Photo Credit: Clay Enos

It comes as no surprise then, that the upcoming Justice League is referred to by the online community as ‘Wonder Woman and Friends’. Core League members Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) are being introduced in the big team-up film, which also has to handle a massive apocalyptic invasion by big bad Darkseid’s underling Steppenwolf, a return arc for the dead Superman, and establishing bonds between the main characters worth caring about.

Director Zack Snyder is no stranger to massive apocalyptic set pieces, with a flair for visual storytelling. However, when a personal tragedy required him to step back from Justice League, the powers-that-be smartly brought in Joss Whedon, the man responsible for doing exactly what is required of Justice League for competing camp Marvel with The Avengers in 2012. Between an excellent cast of characters, Snyder’s massive action set pieces and Whedon’s storytelling chops, Justice League may just have found the right mix of ingredients to continue the upswing for DC that started with Wonder Woman.

Ben Affleck has stated that Justice League will see a less angsty Batman, having dealt with his rage issues from his first outing in the franchise. Aquaman and The Flash have shown promise in the trailers of the movie, with Ezra Miller’s portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster gaining much praise. With Gal Gadot’s fan favourite Wonder Woman at the forefront with a reformed Dark Knight, It will be interesting to see how the movie manages to bring Superman back into the equation, and how his character adapts to the new tone of the films, seeing as Henry Cavill was given little to do in previous outings, beside being an indestructible plank in a red cape contemplating the reason for his own existence.

What’s next

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Ben Affleck as Batman, left, and Henry Cavill as Superman in a scene from, "Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) | Photo Credit: Clay Enos

Even more interesting than the fortunes of Justice League, which is guaranteed to make money regardless of critical reception, is the future of DC’s film slate. Reports suggest that the studio is abandoning the plan to make every film tie in with the larger narrative, and allow for more independent storytelling. This sounds like a good idea on paper, as DC does have a wealth of great stories to adapt from the comics, and gives directors more creative freedom. However, they’ve also gone on to announce a slew of projects already, some of which sound great (a Batgirl film directed by Whedon, a standalone Batman outing written by Affleck), while others a little bizarre (a Harley Quinn and Joker crime caper starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, and an unrelated Joker origin story produced by Martin Scorsese, with a different actor playing the Joker). While the idea of retelling DC’s finest stories on screen sounds swell, the announced slate of films sounds more like the studio throwing everything at the wall and hoping something sticks, rather than a well-thought-out strategy.

Damage control

Shifting back to the short-term, DC needs its immediate projects to succeed, and established properties, like the Batman film and Wonder Woman sequel, to do well. Gal Gadot has recently made a stand by saying that she will not do another Wonder Woman film unless the company breaks ties with RatPac Entertainment, co-founded by Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment by many actresses and industry insiders. DC’s group editor Eddie Berganza has also been suspended due to similar allegations. With issues so close to a major release, the studio will be hoping that fans see the project on its artistic merit. Because whatever universe DC plans to build, it needs the Justice League to come together and hit a home run.

The one where we discuss all things freaky and geeky