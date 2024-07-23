GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline join cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Makers are in talks with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to reprise roles in the sequel, which is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Published - July 23, 2024 01:04 pm IST

ANI
Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes | Photo Credit: @camimendes/X

We had earlier reported that the spine-chilling nostalgia of the late ‘90s is getting back with a reboot of the cult classic horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Now, the latest is that actors Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King are going to be part of the film, reported Deadline.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ review: A mangled mess, in more ways than one

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for her work on Netflix’s Someone Great and Do Revenge, the film brings a fresh perspective to the iconic tale of friends haunted by their past misdeeds. Makers are in talks with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to reprise roles.

Robinson, along with Sam Lansky, co-wrote the screenplay, building on the foundation laid by Leah McKendrick’s initial script. Neal Moritz, one of the producers of the original, is producing the reboot. The film is all set to release on July 18, 2025.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer captivated audiences with its chilling storyline and memorable performances. It was released on October 17, 1997, grossing 72 million dollars at the box office. The cast included Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe in the story about a friend group stalked by a villain with a hook after they tried to cover up hitting him with their car. The film overperformed so well it received a sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, according to Deadline

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.