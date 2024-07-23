Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline join cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

We had earlier reported that the spine-chilling nostalgia of the late ‘90s is getting back with a reboot of the cult classic horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Now, the latest is that actors Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King are going to be part of the film, reported Deadline.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for her work on Netflix’s Someone Great and Do Revenge, the film brings a fresh perspective to the iconic tale of friends haunted by their past misdeeds. Makers are in talks with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to reprise roles.

Robinson, along with Sam Lansky, co-wrote the screenplay, building on the foundation laid by Leah McKendrick’s initial script. Neal Moritz, one of the producers of the original, is producing the reboot. The film is all set to release on July 18, 2025.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer captivated audiences with its chilling storyline and memorable performances. It was released on October 17, 1997, grossing 72 million dollars at the box office. The cast included Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe in the story about a friend group stalked by a villain with a hook after they tried to cover up hitting him with their car. The film overperformed so well it received a sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, according to Deadline