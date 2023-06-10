HamberMenu
Callum Turner joins the cast of Tessa Thompson - Nia DaCosta’s ‘Hedda’ 

The film will mark Thompson’s reunion with Turner after ‘Little Woods’

June 10, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Callum Turner

Callum Turner | Photo Credit: @callumturnerupdates/Instagram

Actor Callum Turner is the latest addition to Nia DaCosta’s ‘Hedda Gabler’ movie adaptation titled Hedda. Tessa Thompson is starring as the titular character and the film will mark her reunion with Turner after Little Woods.

MGM’s Orion label and Plan B are producing Hedda which is also written by DaCosta. The director and Gabrielle Nadig will produce, along with Thompson, who produces via her Viva Maude label. Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude and Michael Constable are on board as Executive producers.

Meanwhile, Turner is awaiting the release of The Boys in the Boat. Directed by George Clooney, the film is based on the 2013 non-fiction novel of the same name by Daniel James Brown.

