‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ trailer: All about the stars behind the stars

Directed by Shaad Ali, the Indian adaptation of ‘Dix Pour Cent’ is set to hit Netflix on October 29

The star makers, the creators of creative marriages, the agents are all set to hog the limelight in Call My Agent: Bollywood. A glimpse into the world of glitz, glamour and drama, the adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, it is set to hit Netflix on 29th October, 2021.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, directed by Shaad Ali, the series shows us the what and more importantly, the who that goes into making today’s stars.

Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor take on the roles of talent managers at a renowned talent agency ‘Art’. These absolute bosses navigate their way through a plethora of tantrums and mishaps to save their agency from closure. Adding oomph to the series are special appearances by Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and more.

Speaking about the series, director Shaad Ali said “This project has been close to my heart since the very beginning. It was a huge responsibility to be mindful of the original screenplay that has been such a success and yet have my own stamp on the adaptation. Each component of this show has been thought through with intricacy - right from the casting to the cameos. Each of us, included in this project, have poured their heart and soul into it and I cannot wait to show the audiences the satirical world of showbiz through my lens. Rajat, Ayush, Aahana and Soni share such a brilliant chemistry with each other that shooting with them has been a riot.”

Call My Agent: Bollywood premieres on Netflix on October 29th.