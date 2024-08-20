‘Call Me Bae’ trailer: ‘Privileged’ Ananya Panday steps up to the hustle

“White bread? I thought yeh duniya se eradicate ho gaya tha ...like polio.” So says the impossibly ditzy protagonist of Call Me Bae, a new comedy series set to stream on Prime Video from September 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Ananya Panday as a super-privileged South Delhi scion, the series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Bella Chowdhury, or Bae, is enjoying the high life when she comes in for a colourful comeuppance. With all her cards frozen and shunned by her family, she has to shift base to Mumbai and navigate the ‘middle class’ life. Determined to prove herself, Bae joins a news channel and picks up the ‘hustle’ of ordinary existence.

Call Me Bae also features Vir Das (as Bae’s new boss), Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi and others. There is a funny dig at Panday’s own nepo-kid background, as a security guard rehashes a line popularized by Siddhant Chaturvedi. “Where have I heard that one before?” Bae glares.

Call Me Bae is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and in a cameo appearance in Bad Newz (2024). She has CTRL, a digital-era thriller, on the cards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.