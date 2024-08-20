ADVERTISEMENT

‘Call Me Bae’ trailer: ‘Privileged’ Ananya Panday steps up to the hustle

Published - August 20, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Created by Ishita Moitra and produced by Karan Johar, the upcoming comedy series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi and others

The Hindu Bureau

Ananya Panday in a still from ‘Call Me Bae’

White bread? I thought yeh duniya se eradicate ho gaya tha ...like polio.” So says the impossibly ditzy protagonist of Call Me Bae, a new comedy series set to stream on Prime Video from September 6.

Ananya Panday interview: On ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and how it represents her generation

Starring Ananya Panday as a super-privileged South Delhi scion, the series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Bella Chowdhury, or Bae, is enjoying the high life when she comes in for a colourful comeuppance. With all her cards frozen and shunned by her family, she has to shift base to Mumbai and navigate the ‘middle class’ life. Determined to prove herself, Bae joins a news channel and picks up the ‘hustle’ of ordinary existence.

‘CTRL’: Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane’s digital-age thriller gets release date

Call Me Bae also features Vir Das (as Bae’s new boss), Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi and others. There is a funny dig at Panday’s own nepo-kid background, as a security guard rehashes a line popularized by Siddhant Chaturvedi. “Where have I heard that one before?” Bae glares.

Call Me Bae is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and in a cameo appearance in Bad Newz (2024). She has CTRL, a digital-era thriller, on the cards.

