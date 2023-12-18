ADVERTISEMENT

‘Calamity Hustle’: Warner Bros. wins bidding war for Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum action comedy

December 18, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The Nee Brothers have scripted and will direct ‘Calamity Hustle’, which will be set around the holiday season and feature Reynolds and Tatum as estranged brothers

The Hindu Bureau

Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum

Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum-starrer action comedy Calamity Hustle has landed up at Warner Bros. after an intense bidding war, reports stated.

ALSO READ
‘IF’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming save imaginary creatures in John Krasinski’s cheery fantasy

The upcoming film, a buddy actioner in the tradition of Lethal Weapon, will be directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, behind films like The Lost City (2022) and Band of Robbers (2015).

Also read | ‘The Lost City’ movie review: Sandra Bullock in top form, but not much else

According to a report in Deadline, multiple major studios were vying for Calamity Hustle, with legacy banner Warner Bros. emerging victorious over streamers Netflix and Amazon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nee Brothers have also scripted Calamity Hustle, which will be set around the holiday season and feature Reynolds and Tatum as estranged brothers.

Tatum had earlier starred in the Nee brothers’ The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock. Reynold’s upcoming release is the fantasy comedy IF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US