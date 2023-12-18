GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Calamity Hustle’: Warner Bros. wins bidding war for Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum action comedy

The Nee Brothers have scripted and will direct ‘Calamity Hustle’, which will be set around the holiday season and feature Reynolds and Tatum as estranged brothers

December 18, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum

Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum-starrer action comedy Calamity Hustle has landed up at Warner Bros. after an intense bidding war, reports stated.

According to a report in Deadline, multiple major studios were vying for Calamity Hustle, with legacy banner Warner Bros. emerging victorious over streamers Netflix and Amazon.

The Nee Brothers have also scripted Calamity Hustle, which will be set around the holiday season and feature Reynolds and Tatum as estranged brothers.

Tatum had earlier starred in the Nee brothers’ The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock. Reynold’s upcoming release is the fantasy comedy IF.

