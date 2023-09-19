HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Butcher’s Crossing’ trailer: Nicolas Cage is a deranged buffalo hunter in Gabe Polsky’s Western

Written by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy, the film also stars Fred Hechinger, Jeremy Bobb, Xander Berkeley, Rachel Keller, and Paul Raci

September 19, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

A still from ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

A year after its premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, actor Nicolas Cage’s much-anticipated film Butcher’s Crossing is set to release in theatres on October 20, Today, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer begins to show Fred Hechinger’s character Will Andrews, a Harvard dropout, teaming up with an obsessive hunter named Miller (Cage) to go on a buffalo hunt that will change his life. Soon, Will will realise how deranged Miller truly is.

ALSO READ
Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgard to star in 'Lord of War' sequel
ALSO READ
Nicolas Cage-starrer 'Sympathy for the Devil' to stream in India on Lionsgate Play

“A gritty story about buffalo hunters in the Old West. Will Andrews (Fred Hechinger) has left Harvard to find adventure. He teams up with Miller (Cage), a mysterious frontiersman offering an unprecedented number of buffalo pelts in a secluded valley. Their crew must survive an arduous journey where the harsh elements will test everyone’s resolve, leaving their sanity on a knife’s edge,” reads the plot description from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Directed by Gabe Polsky from a script he wrote with Liam Satre-Meloy, the film is based on the 1960 Western novel of the same name written by John Edward Williams. The film also features Jeremy Bobb, Xander Berkeley, Rachel Keller, and Paul Raci.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.