‘Butcher’s Crossing’ trailer: Nicolas Cage is a deranged buffalo hunter in Gabe Polsky’s Western

September 19, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

A year after its premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, actor Nicolas Cage’s much-anticipated film Butcher’s Crossing is set to release in theatres on October 20, Today, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer begins to show Fred Hechinger’s character Will Andrews, a Harvard dropout, teaming up with an obsessive hunter named Miller (Cage) to go on a buffalo hunt that will change his life. Soon, Will will realise how deranged Miller truly is.

“A gritty story about buffalo hunters in the Old West. Will Andrews (Fred Hechinger) has left Harvard to find adventure. He teams up with Miller (Cage), a mysterious frontiersman offering an unprecedented number of buffalo pelts in a secluded valley. Their crew must survive an arduous journey where the harsh elements will test everyone’s resolve, leaving their sanity on a knife’s edge,” reads the plot description from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Directed by Gabe Polsky from a script he wrote with Liam Satre-Meloy, the film is based on the 1960 Western novel of the same name written by John Edward Williams. The film also features Jeremy Bobb, Xander Berkeley, Rachel Keller, and Paul Raci.