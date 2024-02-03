‘Bus Stop’, ‘Knot’s Landing’ actor Don Murray passes away at 94

February 03, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Hollywood actor Don Murray, known for his role in the film Bus Stop and Knot’s Landing has died at the age of 94. His death was announced by his son Christopher to The New York Times. No additional details were provided, as per Deadline.

Murray was Oscar-nominated for his debut performance as Beauregard ‘Beau’ Decker, the lovestruck cowboy who falls for Monroe’s saloon singer Cherie in Joshua Logan’s Bus Stop, an adaptation of the William Inge play. Born in Hollywood on July 31, 1929, Murray made his Broadway debut in 1951 in Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, and would return to the stage in 1955’s The Skin of Our Teeth, a performance that attracted the attention of director Logan and got him the role in Bus Stop.

Murray would return to Broadway more than five times over the next two decades, appearing in plays such as Same Time, Next Year and, in 1975, the Norman Conquests trilogy, as per Deadline. His first of two marriages was to Hope Lange, who had co-starred with Murray and Monroe in Bus Stop. He later married actress Elizabeth Johnson.

