Burj Khalifa wishes SRK: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates birthday in Dubai

The Bollywood superstar celebrated his 55th birthday this week in Dubai with his family and friends

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday this week in Dubai with his family and friends. The actor shared a post on Instagram standing in front of the popular Burj Khalifa attraction, which displayed a birthday wish for him.

Shah Rukh wrote: “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

Director Karan Johar and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan also shared pictures and videos from their trip to Dubai to celebrate SRK’s birthday, as well as cheer on the actor’s team Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 tournament.

SRK with daughter Suhana Khan

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had also posted a video on Twitter and thanked the social work of his fans and promised everyone that they would have a “bigger and better party” next year.

“More than wishing me on my birthday, some of the work that you have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now... this is the most wonderful work that we can do. Because you can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love,” SRK grinned.

“I love you all. Next year we will all get together and have a bigger better party... 56 is better than 55. I miss you all. A big hug to all,” he said.