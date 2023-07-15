‘Bullet’: Raghava Lawrence and his brother Elviin team up for ‘Diary’ director’s next

July 15, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated July 16, 2023 02:14 pm IST

Actor Raghava Lawrence will join hands with his younger brother Elviin for the later’s debut film, Bullet. The film will be directed by Innasi Pandiyan who made his debut with Arulnithi’s Diary.

Elviin took to Twitter to share the news.

On Sunday, while sharing the title look of the film, Lawrence said he’s doing a prominent role in the film and that seeing his brother become a movie hero fills him with immense pride and excitement.

Produced by S Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP, Bullet will star Vaishali Raj as the female lead. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is awaiting the release of Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda DoubleX.

