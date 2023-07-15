HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bullet’: Raghava Lawrence and his brother Elviin team up for ‘Diary’ director’s next

Produced by S Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP, the film will star Vaishali Raj as the female lead

July 15, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated July 16, 2023 02:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cast and crew of Raghava Lawrence and Elviin’s next

Cast and crew of Raghava Lawrence and Elviin’s next

Actor Raghava Lawrence will join hands with his younger brother Elviin for the later’s debut film, Bullet. The film will be directed by Innasi Pandiyan who made his debut with Arulnithi’s Diary.

Elviin took to Twitter to share the news.

On Sunday, while sharing the title look of the film, Lawrence said he’s doing a prominent role in the film and that seeing his brother become a movie hero fills him with immense pride and excitement.

Produced by S Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP, Bullet will star Vaishali Raj as the female lead. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is awaiting the release of Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda DoubleX.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.