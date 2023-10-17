HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert movie gets a premiere date

The ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert took place in October, 2022, when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea

October 17, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘BTS: Yet to Come’

‘BTS: Yet to Come’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Video announced that the concert movie BTS: Yet to Come will premiere on November 9. BTS: Yet to Come took place in October, 2022, when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea.

ALSO READ
‘BTS: Yet To Come’ concert film set to excite Indian fans

As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance. BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

ALSO READ:K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty

The concert film, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as Dynamite, Butter, RUN, MIC Drop, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), and more. The concert movie promises speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks, and more.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.