‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert movie gets a premiere date

October 17, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Prime Video announced that the concert movie BTS: Yet to Come will premiere on November 9. BTS: Yet to Come took place in October, 2022, when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea.

BTS: Yet to Come takes the stage November 9. #BTSYetToComepic.twitter.com/i3YajVDQCo — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 17, 2023

As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance. BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The concert film, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as Dynamite, Butter, RUN, MIC Drop, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), and more. The concert movie promises speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks, and more.