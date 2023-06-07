ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Singer’s documentary to address sexual assault claims

June 07, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bryan Singer

After getting fired from the sets of Bohemian Rhapsody for erratic behaviour, filmmaker Bryan Singer’s filmography which includes four X-Men titles took a hit. It worsened when he was accused of sexually assaulting four underage men and since then he has become a forgotten face in the post #MeToo Hollywood.

Allegations of sexual assault against the filmmaker date back to 1997 when two teenage boys of 14 and 17 years filed a civil lawsuit claiming they were ordered to strip naked for a scene. Two other young actors made similar allegations in separate civil suits which were settled for an undisclosed sum.

He is now planning on returning to the industry with a self-financed documentary about “his struggles”, according to entertainment website Variety. Through this, Singer plans on addressing the allegations of sexual misdeeds. Talking about this project, a documentary veteran revealed to Variety, “Well, at least we know it will be fair and balanced.”

Bryan is also working on a documentary about Greg Louganis, a gold medalist at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Games and an LGBT activist who triumphed over adversity.

